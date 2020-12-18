hopTo (OTCMKTS:HPTO) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

hopTo Inc. (OTCMKTS:HPTO) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.47. hopTo shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 39,567 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

hopTo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HPTO)

hopTo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells application publishing software in the United States, Brazil, Japan, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its application publishing software includes application virtualization software and cloud computing software for computer operating systems, including Windows, UNIX, and various Linux-based variants.

