HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.31

HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26.

About HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR (OTCMKTS:HHILY)

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HOPEWELL HWY IN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.