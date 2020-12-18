Honest (HNST) Trading 0.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Honest has a total market capitalization of $692,257.66 and $183.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX. During the last week, Honest has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00023815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00132247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.86 or 0.00788055 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00165316 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00383961 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125066 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00077392 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

