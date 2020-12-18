HOMIHELP Hits Market Capitalization of $3.12 Million (HOMI)

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. HOMIHELP has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $63,975.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HOMIHELP has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HOMIHELP token can currently be purchased for about $2.71 or 0.00011854 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00787058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00384776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00125348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00077141 BTC.

HOMIHELP Profile

HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 tokens. HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

HOMIHELP Token Trading

HOMIHELP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOMIHELP using one of the exchanges listed above.

