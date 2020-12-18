Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.24

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.24 and traded as high as $29.90. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 135,871 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCG shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.83.

Get Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) (TSE:HCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.77 by C$0.41. The company had revenue of C$136.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 3.8299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Cluff sold 1,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$33,338.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at C$155,480.

Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits via brokers and financial planners, and under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group Inc. (HCG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.