HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC) were up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €1.99 ($2.34) and last traded at €1.97 ($2.31). Approximately 42,493 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €1.95 ($2.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.67, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €1.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66.

About HolidayCheck Group AG (HOC.F) (ETR:HOC)

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

