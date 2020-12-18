HOLD Trading Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. HOLD has a market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $1,873.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023201 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00134874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00772789 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00168621 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00383675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00124153 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00077734 BTC.

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

