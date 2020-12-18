HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Receives $34.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HNI shares. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $37,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,029.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 61,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $2,310,887.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,242.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,007 shares of company stock worth $4,269,892 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in HNI by 453,512.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,097,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,558,000 after buying an additional 1,097,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 56.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 854,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,122,000 after purchasing an additional 309,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 541.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 275,612 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter valued at $5,343,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 100.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 137,135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. 7,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,397. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.15. HNI has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $507.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

