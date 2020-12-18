Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Himax Technologies, Inc. designs, develops and markets semiconductors that are critical components of flat panel displays. The Company’s principal products are display drivers for large-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in desktop monitors, notebook computers and televisions, and display drivers for small- and medium-sized TFT-LCD panels, which are used in mobile handsets and consumer electronics products such as digital cameras, mobile gaming devices and car navigation displays. In addition, the Company is expanding its product offering to include LCD TV chipset solutions and LCOS microdisplays. “

HIMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Himax Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 114,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 302,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 69,920 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 1,361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 331,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. 12.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

