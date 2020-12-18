Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) traded down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.68 and last traded at $6.69. 2,406,341 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 1,457,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Himax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.09.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.90 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 68.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

