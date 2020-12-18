Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.53

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.53 and traded as high as $1.92. Hill International shares last traded at $1.89, with a volume of 219,731 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hill International had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hill International stock. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 676,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Acuitas Investments LLC owned about 1.21% of Hill International at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill International (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.