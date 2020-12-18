High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.19

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $11.34. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 26,122 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cormark boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$377.55 million and a P/E ratio of 21.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.24.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$259.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$266.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

In other news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$45,190.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$35,040.

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

