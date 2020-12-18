Hermez Network Market Cap Reaches $21.18 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00019672 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a market cap of $21.18 million and $1.00 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00023516 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00132607 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00788006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00165767 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.13 or 0.00384749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00125516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00077230 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

Hermez Network Token Trading

Hermez Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

