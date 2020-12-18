HempCoin (THC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 36.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $3,028.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,992.48 or 1.00180379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00023320 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016331 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00063939 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000280 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 259,771,146 coins and its circulating supply is 259,635,996 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

