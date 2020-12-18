HelloGold Market Cap Tops $246,702.91 (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, HelloGold has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $246,702.91 and $335.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00059058 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.39 or 0.00374977 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00026851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.23 or 0.02482110 BTC.

HelloGold Token Profile

HelloGold (CRYPTO:HGT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

