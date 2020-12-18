Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.86.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $47.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $458,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $156,780.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,691.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,326 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,216. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 18.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 109,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

