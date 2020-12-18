Head-To-Head Contrast: Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Life Storage and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 0 5 5 0 2.50 SBA Communications 0 3 13 0 2.81

Life Storage currently has a consensus price target of $111.40, indicating a potential upside of ∞. SBA Communications has a consensus price target of $324.56, indicating a potential upside of 15.08%. Given Life Storage’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Life Storage is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Life Storage pays out 76.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SBA Communications pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Life Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. SBA Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and SBA Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $574.74 million 0.00 $258.70 million $5.62 N/A SBA Communications $2.01 billion 15.56 $146.99 million $8.49 33.22

Life Storage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SBA Communications. Life Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 25.67% 7.09% 3.49% SBA Communications -0.74% N/A -0.16%

Summary

SBA Communications beats Life Storage on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

