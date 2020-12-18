Head-To-Head Contrast: Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) & Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) and Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cogent Communications and Gogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogent Communications 0 5 2 0 2.29 Gogo 1 2 1 0 2.00

Cogent Communications currently has a consensus target price of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.47%. Gogo has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential downside of 36.13%. Given Cogent Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Gogo.

Profitability

This table compares Cogent Communications and Gogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogent Communications 3.60% -17.36% 4.16% Gogo -48.02% N/A -13.63%

Volatility and Risk

Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogo has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.9% of Cogent Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Gogo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Cogent Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Gogo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cogent Communications and Gogo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogent Communications $546.16 million 5.25 $37.52 million $0.76 79.78 Gogo $835.73 million 1.00 -$146.00 million ($1.24) -7.89

Cogent Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gogo. Gogo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogent Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cogent Communications beats Gogo on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides on-net services in carrier-neutral data centers, cogent controlled data centers, and single-tenant office buildings. In addition, the company offers off-net services to businesses that are connected to its network primarily by means of Â’last mile' access service lines obtained from other carriers primarily in the form of metropolitan Ethernet circuits. Further, it provides Internet connectivity to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and offers voice services. The company operates 54 data centers and provides facilities to 2,801 buildings and on-net services to 1,767 to multi-tenant office buildings. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA). The CA-NA segment offers inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to commercial airline passengers flying routes that generally begin and end within North America. The CA-ROW segment provides inflight connectivity and wireless digital entertainment solutions to passengers flying on foreign-based commercial airlines and flights outside of North America for North American based commercial airlines. The BA segment offers equipment for inflight connectivity, including voice and data services to the business aviation market. Its services include Gogo Biz, an inflight broadband service that utilizes air-to-ground (ATG) network and ATG spectrum; Passenger Entertainment, an inflight entertainment service; and satellite-based voice and data services through strategic alliances with satellite companies. This segment serves aircraft manufacturers, owners, and operators, as well as government and military entities. Gogo Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

