Head-To-Head Comparison: Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) versus Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) and Solar Energy Initiatives (OTCMKTS:SNRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

This table compares Canadian Solar and Solar Energy Initiatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Solar 6.19% 10.28% 2.91% Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Canadian Solar and Solar Energy Initiatives, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Solar 0 1 5 0 2.83 Solar Energy Initiatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Solar currently has a consensus price target of $42.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.35%. Given Canadian Solar’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canadian Solar is more favorable than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Solar and Solar Energy Initiatives’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Solar $3.20 billion 0.77 $171.59 million $2.19 18.89 Solar Energy Initiatives N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Canadian Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Solar Energy Initiatives.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of Canadian Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Solar has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solar Energy Initiatives has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Canadian Solar beats Solar Energy Initiatives on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories. It also provides engineering, procurement, and construction; and operation and maintenance (O&M) services. This segment's energy solution products include solar inverters and energy storage systems for utility, commercial, residential, and specialty product applications. Its O&M services include inspections, repair, and replacement of plant equipment; and site management and administrative support services for solar power projects. The Energy segment engages in the development and sale of solar power projects; and operation of solar power plants and sale of electricity. As of January 31, 2020, this segment had a fleet of solar power plants in operation with an aggregate capacity of approximately 880.2 MWp. The company's primary customers include distributors, system integrators, project developers, and installers/EPC companies. Canadian Solar Inc. sells its products primarily under its Canadian Solar brand name; and on an OEM basis. It has operations in North America, South America, Europe, South Africa, the Middle East, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Guelph, Canada.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks. Its products include photovoltaic panels, photovoltaic roofing systems, solar thermal products, balance of system products, and management system products. The company was formerly known as NP Capital Corp. and changed its name to Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. in September 2008. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Cary, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.