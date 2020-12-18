HARD Protocol Price Hits $0.86 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $34.36 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One HARD Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00003747 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00134356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.46 or 0.00774130 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00167973 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.18 or 0.00384683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00124640 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00078245 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

