HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Cap Achieves $36.50 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00003939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 25.7% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.50 million and $14.55 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00023672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00130713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.28 or 0.00786814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00163399 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00380375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00124167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00077024 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

