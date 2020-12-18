Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Shares Down 5.6%

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s stock price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.85. 1,153,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 429,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAPP. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Happiness Biotech Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Happiness Biotech Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Happiness Biotech Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Happiness Biotech Group by 1,186.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 88,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 82,053 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

