Handshake (HNS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $348,384.00

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for $0.0954 or 0.00000416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Handshake has a market cap of $32.62 million and approximately $348,384.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,927.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.65 or 0.02837801 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.40 or 0.00472804 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $309.51 or 0.01349922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.61 or 0.00683036 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005925 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.61 or 0.00325419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00027748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00078446 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 342,085,262 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

