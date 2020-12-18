Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $196.87

Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) (LON:HFD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $196.87 and traded as high as $264.00. Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) shares last traded at $258.00, with a volume of 767,377 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 254.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 197.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The company has a market cap of £557.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00.

Get Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Tom Singer acquired 20,000 shares of Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 269 ($3.51) per share, for a total transaction of £53,800 ($70,290.04).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group plc (HFD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.