Guider Price Down 11% This Week (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a market capitalization of $11,729.41 and $45.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Guider has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00376466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.02459906 BTC.

Guider Token Profile

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

