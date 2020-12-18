Grupo Comercial Chedraui (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Trading 18.8% Higher

Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) traded up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 47,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2,175% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GCHEF)

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfÂ-service stores. The company operates through three segments: Retail in Mexico, Retail in the United States, and Real Estate. Its stores sell electronic goods, perishables, cloths, groceries, and general merchandise. The company also leases commercial space to third parties; and operates and maintains shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.