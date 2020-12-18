Growth DeFi One Day Volume Hits $135,048.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (CURRENCY:GRO) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Growth DeFi has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Growth DeFi token can currently be purchased for about $25.83 or 0.00113546 BTC on exchanges. Growth DeFi has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $135,048.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00059218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00376466 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00027921 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $559.69 or 0.02459906 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi is a token. Its launch date was February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 996,661 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,214 tokens. Growth DeFi’s official website is growthdefi.com . Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital

Buying and Selling Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Growth DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Growth DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Growth DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

