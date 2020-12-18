GridCoin (GRC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,497.00

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and approximately $2,497.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GridCoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 441,089,323 coins and its circulating supply is 410,436,290 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

