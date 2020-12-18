Greenpro Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke Sells 40,000 Shares

Greenpro Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,345,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
OTCMKTS:GRNQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. 220,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.12.
Greenpro Capital Company Profile
See Also: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.