Greenpro Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke Sells 40,000 Shares

Greenpro Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $65,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,345,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OTCMKTS:GRNQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.32. 220,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Greenpro Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.12.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

