GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV) Trading Down 1.7%

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) (CVE:GPV)’s stock price dropped 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$22.60 and last traded at C$23.09. Approximately 28,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 65,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.49.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$443.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96.

In other GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GPV.V) news, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.80 per share, with a total value of C$147,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,097,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,234,599.52. Also, Director Malcolm Frank Clay bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.92 per share, with a total value of C$74,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 350,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,233,741. Insiders have acquired 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $285,314 over the last 90 days.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

