Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.70. 711,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,263,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.12.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Greenland Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

