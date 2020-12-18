Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $138.35

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) (LON:UKW)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $138.35 and traded as low as $129.60. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L) shares last traded at $129.80, with a volume of 5,562,701 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 131.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of £1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.78 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.53%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

