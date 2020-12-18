Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $55.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.45.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.
NYSE GDOT traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 715,116 shares of company stock worth $37,307,965. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
