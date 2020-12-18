Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $55.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

NYSE GDOT traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $56.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average is $51.77. Green Dot has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $27,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,540.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 9,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $595,943.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,406.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 715,116 shares of company stock worth $37,307,965. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

