Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.38

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.38 and traded as high as $29.65. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) shares last traded at $29.53, with a volume of 507,499 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.58 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 21.55.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.0920788 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.01%.

In other news, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$528,345.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

