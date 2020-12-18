Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.50

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.50 and traded as high as $36.48. Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) shares last traded at $36.32, with a volume of 492,574 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GC. Canaccord Genuity cut Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark lowered their target price on Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,613.91.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) (TSE:GC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.86) by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Canadian Gaming Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) news, insider Christopher Merrill Roberts sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$95,000. Also, Senior Officer Jacqueline Irene Gorton sold 11,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.94, for a total value of C$442,643.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$18,969.90. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,007.

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (GC.TO) Company Profile

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 3, 2020, it operated 25 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

