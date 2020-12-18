Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) (CVE:GBR) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.70 and last traded at C$17.52. Approximately 87,504 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 156,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBR shares. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$20.50 to C$28.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.07. The company has a market cap of C$876.74 million and a PE ratio of -336.92.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources Ltd. (GBR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.