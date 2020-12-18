Gossip Coin Price Tops $0.0011 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Over the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $37,299.89 and $13.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00024824 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001606 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002799 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.