Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Up 6.9%

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.57. 949,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 628,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOSS. ValuEngine raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $878.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.77.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. On average, research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain purchased 96,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 7,420,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,473,000 after buying an additional 1,509,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 1,069,894 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after buying an additional 344,508 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,658,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,567,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Gossamer Bio by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,154,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after buying an additional 254,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.