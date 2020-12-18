Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Trading 8.1% Higher

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.30 and last traded at $2.28. 149,572 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 60,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:GTIM)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.