Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $182.00

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $182.00 and traded as low as $172.80. Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) shares last traded at $173.99, with a volume of 7,992 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £30.12 million and a PE ratio of -13.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 171.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 181.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.05.

Good Energy Group PLC (GOOD.L) (LON:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported GBX (6.60) (($0.09)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

