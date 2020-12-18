Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE) Trading Up 22.2%

Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE) traded up 22.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 203,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 105,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 million and a P/E ratio of -22.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) (CVE:GOE)

Goldeneye Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and internationally. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldeneye Resources Corp. (GOE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.