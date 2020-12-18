Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) (CVE:GZZ) shares were down 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$7.41 and last traded at C$7.44. Approximately 5,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.52.

The stock has a market cap of C$99.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (GZZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:GZZ)

Golden Valley Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing exploration and evaluation minerals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, silver, cobalt, molybdenum, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 16 exploration and evaluation properties located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt; the James Bay, Mistassini, and Otish regions of northern Quebec; the Nunavik region of northern Quebec; and the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

