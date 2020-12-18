Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) (LON:GPM)’s share price rose 2.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 53.40 ($0.70). Approximately 630,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 485,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 51.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 56.67.

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. (GPM.L) Company Profile (LON:GPM)

Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. It is co-managed by CQS Cayman Limited Partnership. The fund invests in public equity markets. It invests in stock of companies operating in the precious metal sector. Golden Prospect Precious Metals Ltd.

