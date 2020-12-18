Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.83

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) (TSE:AUMN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.83 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 82835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of C$128.79 million and a PE ratio of -16.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.67.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration and development company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals Company (AUMN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.