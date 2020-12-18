Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) Trading Up 0.3%

Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.74. Approximately 85 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:TFIV) by 2,020.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.68% of Global X TargetIncome 5 ETF worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

