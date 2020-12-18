Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI China Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIK) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.54 and last traded at $31.42. 24,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 17,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11.

