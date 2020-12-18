Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.10

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.10 and traded as high as $26.98. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 35,437 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,910,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

