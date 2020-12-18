Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) versus Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) Financial Comparison

Global Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTLL) and Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Technologies and Comtech Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Comtech Telecommunications 0 1 3 0 2.75

Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus price target of $27.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. Given Comtech Telecommunications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Comtech Telecommunications is more favorable than Global Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Global Technologies has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comtech Telecommunications has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Technologies and Comtech Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications -14.65% 3.43% 1.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Technologies and Comtech Telecommunications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Comtech Telecommunications $616.72 million 0.84 $7.02 million $0.77 27.04

Comtech Telecommunications has higher revenue and earnings than Global Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.2% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Global Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Comtech Telecommunications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Comtech Telecommunications beats Global Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Technologies Company Profile

Global Technologies, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the online sale of CBD dietary products and nutritional supplements in the United States. It offers hemp related, health and wellness, and consumable products. The company operates a portal that provides access to live shopping, e-commerce, and product placement in brick and mortar retail outlets and logistics. Global Technologies, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers. The Government Solutions segment provides mission-critical technologies comprising tactical satellite-based networks, such as satellite modems, ruggedized routers, and solid-state drives; very small aperture terminals; and sustainment services for the secret Internet Protocol router and non-classified Internet Protocol router access point. This segment also offers high-performance transmission technologies that are used in communication systems comprising electronic warfare, radar, and identification friend or foe (IFF); troposcatter technologies for satellite communication; and high-power amplifiers and related switching technologies that are used in electronic warfare, communications, radar, IFF, and medical applications, such as oncology cancer treatment systems. The company serves satellite systems integrators, wireless and other communication service providers, satellite broadcasters, prime contractors and system suppliers, medical equipment companies, aviation industry system integrators, oil companies, and domestic and international defense and government customers, as well as end-customers. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

