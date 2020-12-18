GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Price Up 7.8%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 289,863 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 192,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

GPRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GeoPark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get GeoPark alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a $0.0412 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in GeoPark by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 83,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in GeoPark during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoPark Company Profile (NYSE:GPRK)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.