Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.43

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.43 and traded as low as $2.14. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 176,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genocea Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.34.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,376,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,763,000 after buying an additional 3,151,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to profile patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to potential target or antigen in that patient's tumor. It develops immuno-oncology programs, such as GEN-009, an adjuvanted neoantigen peptide vaccine candidate, which is in the phase I/IIa clinical trial; GEN-011, a neoantigen adoptive T cell therapy program; and GEN-010, a neoantigen vaccine program.

